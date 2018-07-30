WelcomHeritage Ashdale launched in Nainital

WelcomHeritage, India’s largest Heritage Hotel Chain in India, added one more property to its existing portfolio – WelcomHeritage Ashdale in Nainital, launched recently. This old Manor from the British Era, built by the English as their summer residence is now owned by the Royalty of Sahaspur.
Talking about the new property, Sunil Gupta, CEO, WelcomHeritage shared, “Adding WelcomHeritage Ashdale in our group is a part of our expansion plans for 2018. This heritage building, which is now converted into a hotel, is a unique property, nestled amidst the green oaks and deodars. What makes this property more unique is serenity of the location and old-world charm which is still untouched. Like every WelcomHeritage property, Ashdale has also been a true reflection of Indian culture. We are extremely proud to have it in our WelcomHeritage family. With this new addition, the group has increased the list to 41 properties in India.”
This nineteenth century bungalow has been renovated and refurbished to high standards and converted to a boutique hotel. It has 24 meticulously designed guest rooms with Balconies and verandas, overlooking the greenery. The galleries adorn pictures full of history and the furniture stand to tell a story of a gracious lifestyle, not yet gone by. The property also has a Multi Cuisine Restaurant – Green Oak, serving Indian, Continental and Chinese cuisines and a picturesque tennis court.
“WelcomHeritage Ashdale has been meticulously designed keeping all the elements and features intact and creating an old world charm for guests to enjoy a taste of a bygone era and get a taste of gracious living the way it used to be,” shared Rani Reena Kumari.
On request the hotel can arrange a nature walk up to Dorothy Seat, Cheena Peak and Snow View, picnic option to Bhimtal, Saat Tal, Naukuchia Tal and many other beautiful locations, not far from Nainital. One can also opt for horse riding or sailing on the tranquil lake.
Apart from that WelcomHeritage will be launching few more properties in upcoming months in South India and Northeast India.