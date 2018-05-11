W Hotels Worldwide X Mixcloud debuts Future Rising Goa

W Hotels Worldwide, the luxe rebel of Marriott International, debuted Future Rising in Asia Pacific at W Goa, a platform in partnership with Mixcloud that identifies, cultivates and celebrates emerging artists and creatives the world over.
Aligned with the W brand’s mission of engaging new and next music talent across the globe and bringing these exciting sounds to W guests – the Asia Pacific debut of Future Rising was an extension of the brand’s ongoing partnership with Mixcloud, the online music-streaming platform that connects listeners to the world’s largest community of music curators.
In 2016, W Hotels Worldwide and Mixcloud came together to launch Future Rising in Europe and the Middle East and in its second volume, Future Rising is now coming to Asia Pacific. Themed ‘Wonderland’, Future Rising invites the most exciting names in music and culture across Asia to create events comprising of music, art and talks that explore the local creative scene – envisioning the various artists’ utopian vision of the world’s ideal tomorrow. A calendar of events has been created to inspire the local creative community and will feature in Goa, Bangkok, Hong Kong and Shanghai.
The Goa edition of Future Rising was an admission free event held at W Goa, for which W Goa and Mixcloud partnered with influential music publication and promoter Wild City, who curated some of Goa’s most passionate residents, creative artists and thinkers to uncover the influence of Goa in culture and music, both locally and globally.
A multifaceted event that spanned across the evening, started off with a compelling panel discussion titled Suite Session. In it, artist Subodh Kerkar, photojournalist Prashant Panjiar, restaurateur Prahlad Sukthtankar, Magnetic Fields co-founder and DJ Smita Singh and FC Goa President Akshay Tandon discussed the state of the creative community in Goa and how artists, musicians and creatives have the ability to create their own Wonderland in Goa.
Following the discussion, Future Rising bore witness to local artist Subodh Kerkar’s public art installations spread across the fabulous hotel grounds, at Woobar and the Rockpool, set up especially for the event, titled Cococomb, Lamps Populi and Circle of Lights. To cap off the huge night, the guests were treated to performances by some of Goa’s rising DJs – RHL, Tsunami Soup Collective and Boxout Soundsystem (Boxout.fm).
“As an integral part of Goa’s contemporary landscape, it is our responsibility to highlight the rich culture and talent that the city has to offer. Our partnership with Mixcloud and Wild City stems from our shared commitment of supporting future creative leaders,” said TJ Joulak, general manager, W Goa. “Future Rising is the perfect platform to further the local creative community by leveraging W Hotels’ expertise in music, art and design.”
To create a unique experience for guests who share the same passion for Music as the brand through the lens of W Goa, W Goa’s Music Director Abhishek Boylla, carefully curated the event in partnership with Mixcloud’s in-house team of music experts.