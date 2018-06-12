VITS Luxury Hotels unveils VITS Mango Blossom, Gurugram

VITS Luxury Hotels has unveiled ‘VITS Mango Blossom, Gurugram’, a luxury corporate hotel located near Udyog Vihar Industrial Hub. Situated in the heart of Millennium City Gurugram, the hotel is well-connected through railways, road and air to all major cities offering ease of travel and transit to all the corporate travellers.
Announcing the launch, Chandrakant Shetty, CEO¸ VITS Luxury Business Hotels says, “We are extremely upbeat on the exponential growth prospects in Gurugram that has fueled demand of upscale mid- market hotels in this region. The city has seen steady growth in inflow of business travellers in the last two decades but there is still acute shortage of upscale mid-market hotel rooms. We are extremely delighted to bridge this gap with the launch of our first property in Gurugram. We believe VITS Mango Blossom with its strategic location, imposing décor, banqueting and host of hospitality will appeal to both leisure and business tourists”.
The 37 guest rooms comprise of deluxe rooms and superior rooms and each of the rooms boasts of upscale comfort, luxury ambience and exclusive facilities.
VITS Mango Blossom, Gurugram offers facilities that include multi-cuisine restaurants, excusive Bar, travel desk, business centre, 24 hours room service, conference room and banquet hall. The hotel also features lifestyle activities including full equipped fitness center and spa offering massage therapies, sauna, steam and ayurvedic therapies.
Guests can dine at Dalchini, the spiced multi-cuisine restaurant serving continental, oriental along with various regional Indian cuisines. The hotel houses a pure vegetarian restaurant, ‘Kamats’ that serves delicacies in South Indian, Punjabi and Mughalai flavours.
The indoor banquet of VITS Mango Blossom Gurugram can accommodate 50 guests while the outdoor lawn can host events for 100 guests.