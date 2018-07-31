VITS Luxury Hotels launches VITS Sharanam Thane

VITS Hotels, one of the fastest growing hotel chains, has launched VITS Sharanam Hotel, Thane, a luxury corporate hotel located at just a 10-minute drive from the Thane Railway Station. Conveniently situated from major shopping hubs and close to Eastern Expressway the hotel is an ideal choice for travellers and corporate sojourners.
Announcing the launch, Chandrakant Shetty, CEO, VITS Hotels said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of VITS Sharanam Thane. This is our sixth property in Maharashtra and we are extremely upbeat on the exponential growth prospect in this region. We are pleased to welcome guests with refined elegance, finest services and contemporary amenities thereby setting new benchmark in hospitality services. VITS positioned as moderately priced full service luxury business hotels enjoys high occupancy rate at all our properties nationally. We believe VITS Sharanam Thane will provide a wonderful amalgam of exquisite facilities for the guests to experience the perfect stay in the city.”
VITS Sharanam Hotel, Thane offers an array of facilities that include resplendently crafted deluxe rooms and suites, multi-cuisine restaurant, travel desk, 24 hours room service, business center, conference room and banquet hall. Guests can indulge in a gastronomical adventure at ‘The Café’, offering an array of authentic delicious multi-cuisine flavors from India and the around the globe. The hotel houses a pure vegetarian restaurant, ‘Kamats’, India’s largest pure vegetarian restaurant chain that serves mouth watering delicacies in South Indian, Punjabi and Mughalai. It is ideal place to take a quick bite and choose from wide of variety of quality food, fresh ingredients and distinctive flavours.
VITS Luxury Hotels presently operates properties in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Aurangabad, Bhubaneshwar, Ankleshwar, Agra, Dwarka, Gurugram, Latur, Nanded and Silvassa. VITS Luxury Hotels recently rolled out three boutique properties in the picturesque island of Phuket, Thailand’s most popular tour destination. As part of global expansion VITS group plan to take over 15 hotels primarily in Thailand and Malaysia within the next two years.