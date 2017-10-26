Vits Hotels Worldwide marks its debut in Agra

Vits Hotels Worldwide has launched its four star property, Vits Agra. Prominently located on National Highway 2, the hotel is well connected by air, road and rail. The hotel enjoys proximity to major tourist attractions namely the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Akbar Tomb and Jama Mosque. Chandrakant Shetty, CEO, Vits Luxury Business Hotels, said, “Agra, a world renowned tourist destination, is the home to the Taj Mahal and also called city of love. The city with its vibrant culture enjoys pre-eminence in attracting a large slice of leisure and business tourists from across the world. We are delighted to launch our property in the city that would enable us tap the growing potential of tourist inflow. Vits Agra, with a perfect blend of contemporary amenities rooted in customary elegance, will make every guest’s stay a pleasurable experience.”
Vits Agra offers 60 rooms with three categories – deluxe room, suite room and executive deluxe room. The hotel offers an array of facilities that include multi-cuisine restaurant, banquet hall, travel desk, same day laundry services, conference room with audio visual equipment and large lawn for wedding and receptions.
Vits is situated 2.2 km from Mariam’s Tomb and 9.6 km from Agra City Railway Station. Major tourist attractions include Tomb of Akbar the Great (3.6 km), Dayal Bagh Temple (9.1 km), Agra Fort (11.2 km) and Taj Mahal (13.8 km).
Vits Luxury Hotels presently operates nine properties located in Mumbai, Pune, Dwarka, Aurangabad, Latur, Ankleshwar, Silvassa, Agra and Bhubaneshwar. The hotel chain presently has inventory of 600 rooms with host of banqueting, conferencing, restaurant and lifestyle facilities. As part of its expansion plans, Vits Hotel will unveil the Vits hospitality experience in Mumbai (Colaba), Nanded, Dahej, Ahmedabad and Mangalore by April 2018. The company plans to penetrate its reach nationally with 20 properties scheduled for launch primarily in Tier II and Tier III cities within the next three years.