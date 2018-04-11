VITS Hotels launches three properties in Phuket

VITS Luxury Hotels has rolled out three boutique properties in the island of Phuket, Thailand’s most popular tour destination. VITS a brand of luxury hotels had recently signed joint venture with Exhicon Group in Thailand to accelerate the ‘VITS’ brand of hotels portfolio in the global hospitality market. The new launches are VITS Alfresco Hotel, VITS New Life Classic and VITS Luxur Boutique Hotel. The hotels are exponentially located near Patong beach, the largest and most famous beach in the island of Phuket.
Announcing the new launches, Chandrakant Shetty, director, VITS-EXHICON (Thailand)says, “We are delighted to extend the VITS luxury experience in Thailand with launch of three properties located in the heart of Phuket. Each of the three hotels distinctive in its own right offer unparalleled hospitality experiences and contemporary amenities. Phuket with its serene beaches, historic museums and vibrant nightlife is ranked as favorite from travellers in India and around the world. With the launch of our properties in the region we aim to tap the growing potential of tourist inflow. As part of our future expansion we plan to take over 15 hotels primarily in Thailand and Malaysia within the next two years.”
VITS Alfresco is a hotel located just an hour away from the Phuket International Airport. The 33-key hotel is fully air-conditioned and inclusive of an array of room amenities. It has several facilities like a rooftop pool, travel desk and rental bikes to go around the town. The balconies overlook the sandy beaches of Patong, making it one of the best destinations near Patong Beach.
VITS New Life Classic in Phuket situated in a pristine location, just six minute walk from Patong beach. The hotel offers bar and easy access to the city’s must-see destinations. VITS Luxur Boutique Hotel is located close to Patong beach. The Hotel offers luggage storage and multi-cuisine restaurant. It has a rooftop swimming pool under the open sky. Guests can enjoy various activities in the surroundings, including golfing, cycling and fishing.
Amma’s Canteen is an in-house restaurant at VITS Alfresco, VITS New Life Classic and VITS Luxur Boutique Hotel. The restaurant brings guests a variety of scrumptious delectable from Thai, Italian, Russian and several other continental cuisines.