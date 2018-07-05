Viiking Beverages aims to expand its markets

Viiking Beverages, the flagship company of Viiking Ventures, announced the appointment of Manoj Asrani as their new CEO. Asrani will be reporting to Mr. Sachiin Joshi, chairman of Viiking Ventures. In this new role, Asrani will drive the aggressive business plans of Viiking Beverages and has a vision of increasing its markets to North East India making the company pan India. The company will also be implementing software based selling systems, which has analytical tools to update on daily changing market dynamics. “My immediate goal is to expand the product portfolio of Viiking Beverages. The year 2017 – 18 has been phenomenal for the company with a growth rate of 300 per cent and making our presence in more than 15 states in India and about seven countries in the World. I have been overlooking the sales and distribution area of Viiking Beverages for the past six months, as I strongly believe that the right distribution network is the key for the growth for any beverage company. Our recently launched Kings Goa Maxx, the strong lager beer has seen a significant growth in its 1st month of being launched in Delhi by absorbing close to 10 per cent market share.
The company has already created a strong foothold in Southern markets like Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, and by launching their Rum and Brandy brands; they will be able to cater to all customer segments in the southern parts of India.
Commenting on this development, Sachiin Joshi, chairman, Viiking Ventures said, “Manoj has been working with our organisation since the past one year. I am fully aware of his capabilities. He is a spirited and energetic leader who excels at strategising and mobilising teams to deliver best business results. From a business perspective, we are looking at expansion and will soon be announcing our IPO for which I believe Manoj will be the right fit.”
Asrani also intends to increase the production capacity of Goa Kings Beer from the existing two million cases to four million cases annually. “We have already launched a brewery in Jammu & Kashmir last year and are look at launching two more in this year. The important aspect here is our consistent quality. Our consumers relate to the high quality products that we deliver and we are constantly working on only improving these standards. We have also streamlined our distributors, both nationally and internationally, which will further help us in our growth. Our next focus market is going to be Africa and we will be entering the continent with Goa Kings Beer to begin with.”