Vasundhara Sarovar Premiere associates with The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy

Vasundhara Sarovar Premiere, an exclusive backwaters resort located in the region of Vayalar in Kerala, has entered into an association with The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy to manage the Upasana Ayurveda & Spa. The 5,000-sq-ft Green Leaf certified spa features eight therapy rooms including four Panchakarma therapy rooms attached with traditional steam facility and shower area and four western therapy rooms including one couple room attached with jacuzzi, steam and shower area.
The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy Coimbatore (AVP) was founded in 1943 by late Arya Vaidyan P V Rama Variar, a renowned physician trained in age old Ayurveda traditions of Kerala. AVP manufactures around 400 therapeutic formulations in the two GMP certified production facilities in Kerala. It is the first Ayurveda company in South India to gain Government‚ GMP certification for production standards under the WHO guidelines for Ayurveda.
Commenting on the association, Anand Nair, general manager, Vasundhara Sarovar Premiere Vayalar, said, “The association with The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy helps us elevating our services by offering authentic Ayurveda treatment to our guests. Wellness and spa is one of the most important factors for guests visiting us. AVP is known for quality Ayurvedic medicines and clinical services. This tie-up will bring immense benefits to our guests.”
Upasana Ayurveda & Spa’s menu offers over 40 traditional Kerala Ayurveda treatments that includes Abhyangam, Elakkizhi, Podikizhi Pizhichil, Navarakizhi, Shirodhara, Thakradhara Virechanam and Vasti, Nasyam as individual therapies and AVP’s signature indigenous ritual packages starting from three days to 35 days which includes the popular classical Panchakarma programme and Ayursoukyam detoxification programme. The menu also offers international wellness therapies featuring Balinese, Swedish, Hot stone, Couple therapies, signature facials, pedicure and manicure services.
Guests can consult with the in-house Ayurvedic doctor from AVP for therapy, diet suggestions and supervision of treatments at no additional costs.