USSEC pitches for soy-based food in India

United States Soybean Export Council (USSEC), in collaboration with the Association of Food Scientists and Technologist, Soy Food Promotion and Welfare Association, Soy Processors Association and Solvent Extractors Association of India, organised an event on “Soy nutrition and Soy opportunities – Creating Linkages” in Mumbai. Speakers deliberated on the various aspects of the sector and addressing the relevant issues to recommend for the policy driven support to include soy in government feeding and social welfare programmes and for the general consumption to ensure nutrition security of India.
Speaking at the event, Dr Ratan Sharma, director – India and ASC Soy Food Program, USSEC, said, “Soy is a highly nutritious food. Soybean is one of the very few plants that provide a high quality protein with minimum saturated fat. Soybeans contain all the three macronutrients required for good nutrition, as well as fiber, vitamins and minerals. Soybeans help people feel better and live longer with an enhanced quality of life. Soy contains 40 per cent protein, making it higher in protein than any other legumes and many animal products. Protein in just 250 grams of soybean is equivalent to protein in three litres of milk or one kg of mutton or 24 eggs.”
Dr Sharma discussed about various soy products including soymilk, tofu, soy nuggets, soy fortified wheat flour and gram flour, soy based Dal Analogue, and suggested that these products have been made by using high-end processing technology. He further emphasised that soy could be a solution to reduce the protein calorie malnutrition in India, and the government should include soy as a main nutritional ingredient for various supplementary nutrition and welfare programmes. He also mentioned that soy fortified wheat flour can be widely used in the public distribution system. He pointed out that India imports more than five million metric tons of lentils. Government should think to promote the soy based Dal Analogue which is an extruded product by using wheat, soy and corn. This Dal Analogue is similar to our regular dals in cooking characteristics and taste. It is much cheaper than the regular dal and superior in nutrition. This can reduce the import burden to the government up to a great extent.
Adam Branson, senior agriculture attaché, FAS, US Consulate, Mumbai, said, “In addition to being a rich source of nutrients, soybean has a number of phytochemicals (isoflavones), which offer health benefits along with soy protein. Soy protein and isoflavones together contribute to a number of health benefits such as cancer prevention, cholesterol reduction, keeping heart healthy, combating osteoporosis and menopause regulation. Being low in glycaemic index soy plays a very important role in maintaining the low sugar levels in diabetics.”
According to the USSEC release, although India boasts of the largest vegetarian population in the world, and is globally the number one consumer of plant protein, the country’s per caput per day consumption (availability) of pulses has sunk by a third over the past half a century, having dropped from 61 gm in 1961 to around 40 gm by 2011. The fall in pulse consumption principally reflects the failure of pulse production to keep pace with population growth. Recent surveys suggest that 90 per cent of vegetarians and 85 per cent of non-vegetarians in India are deficient in protein. Also, more than 60 per cent of protein for Indians is coming from cereals, which are of inferior quality. This is leading to both protein as well as protein quality malnutrition. Recently soy food processing has been visualised as a good source of creating employment opportunities on a small, medium and large scale. India is the fifth largest producer of soybeans, but lack of awareness about its nutritional value and the proper processing technologies, this product is not getting the due acceptance in the Indian diet. Although the soy food processing sector is growing at a faster rate of 10 per cent annually, it still needs to develop with a pace to bridge the protein gap existing in the country.