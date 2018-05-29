United Breweries launches AMSTEL in India

United Breweries has announced the launch of the iconic Dutch beer brand AMSTEL, a new international super premium strong beer in the Indian market. AMSTEL is a slow brewed and extra matured lager, internationally appreciated for its quality, and enjoyed in over 100 countries across the globe. Named after the AMSTEL River in Amsterdam, the water of which was used in the production at the first AMSTEL brewery, AMSTEL is a light-bodied, easy to drink smooth beer, which has delighted consumers across the world and now it is set to cater to beer lovers in India.
The introduction of AMSTEL comes as an answer to the growing demand for a premium, strong quality beer in the Indian market. This launch brings another major imported brand into the UBL product portfolio, after the recent launch of Desperados, Dos Equis, Affligem, Edelweiss and Sol, increasing its brand touch points through an amazing collection of quality crafted international premium beers.
Speaking at the launch event in Bangalore, Samar Singh Sheikhawat, CMO, United Breweries said, “AMSTEL is one of Amsterdam’s oldest beers, sold globally in over a 100 countries. We see the brand has great potential in the premium strong segment that currently lacks options and we hope to fill the gap with AMSTEL. For over a century, AMSTEL has been synonymous with quality and enjoyment and we are sure that this latest addition to UBL’s product portfolio will excite our target consumers and give them a sense of ‘Beer Nirvana’.”
AMSTEL will be available in 650ml bottles and 500ml cans in the brand’s iconic green, red and gold colors. The unique packaging design incorporates and enhances its exemplary brand appeal, reinforcing the premium positioning of the brand. The labeling will clearly display the promise of a bold, full-bodied taste.
Currently launched in Karnataka, AMSTEL will be available pan-India over the next couple of months. AMSTEL Beer, with its very distinctive and distinctive smoot taste, has over the years become well known beyond the borders of its native country. A unique beer proposition for consumers, it offers a premium alternative to the domestic strong beer selection. AMSTEL ambitiously aims to become the most admired strong beer in the premium.