UK 27 The Fern – An Ecotel Hotel opens at Belagavi in Karnataka

The Fern Hotels & Resorts, an environmentally sensitive Indian hotel chain has opened UK 27 The Fern – An Ecotel Hotel at Belagavi (Belgaum), Karnataka. With this opening, the tally of the hotels managed by The Fern Hotels & Resorts goes up to 53 hotels.
UK 27 The Fern is an upscale 90 room hotel which is situated in the heart of the city. It offers rooms in different categories such as Winter Green, Winter Green Premium, Fern Club Studio, Fern Club Premium Studio, Hazel Suite and Fern Club Suite. All the rooms are equipped with modern amenities suiting the requirements of a business traveller.
The hotel offers many dining and entertaining options. Mélange, the world-cuisine restaurant offers a culinary voyage spanning the length of Indian, Chinese, Mediterranean and Continental. The UK 27 Lounge at the rooftop is a chic haven based in the heart of Belagavi where cocktails and cuisines strike the perfect balance. Spices, the authentic Indian vegetarian restaurant showcases the best of Indian cuisine with exotic flavors and ingredients. The Deli @ lobby level serves hot & cold beverages along with a variety of light snacks.
Suhail Kannampilly, COO, The Fern Hotels & Resorts said, “This is the first ecotel hotel in Karnataka, we look forward to introduce more and more environment friendly hospitality opportunities to our guests in future.”