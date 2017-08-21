Typhoo Tea targets INR 100 cr revenue in India in 3-4 years

Typhoo Tea, part of the Apeejay Surrendra Group, is eyeing a revenue of INR 100 crore in the country in the next three to four years. “We are at INR 30 crore in six years in India in the consumer product business. Our plan is grow at 30 per cent this year. We are aiming for INR 100 crore in the next three to four years from consumer business,” said Subrata Mukerji, business head. Typhoo. Institutional sales contribute around 40 per cent of its Indian revenues, while 10 per cent comes from online.
The group, which is also into tea plantations, had acquired the UK-based Typhoo Tea and its associated brands in 2005, and launched its range of teas and fruit infusions in India in 2008. The tea plantation business is over INR 450 crore. Globally, Typhoo is present in over 40 countries and has a revenue of over INR 1,000 crore. Noting that consumer preferences have changed over the last few years with people switching over to healthier beverage items like green tea, Mukerji said the company will be launching 10 new products targeting millennials, focusing on the health and wellness space.
The company, which has presence in over 20 cities in the country, wants to first consolidate its position in the bigger markets before going deeper into the smaller cities. It plans to enter Ahmedabad, Indore and Bhopal. The tea bag industry is estimated to be INR 500 crore, which is growing around 15-20 per cent and Typhoo has a market share of five – eight per cent.
The tea bags segment forms eight per cent of the entire tea business and is expected to reach 20 per cent in the near future. Positioned in the premium category, Typhoo will not enter the mass market, Mukerji said. “We don’t want to enter mass market because we don’t want to dilute our brand equity,” he said.
It is also looking to foray into the premium coffee space in the country. “We have plans to get into premium coffee. We are looking at brewed coffee. We are also looking at pods as a convenient way with the machines coming along with it,” Mukerji said.