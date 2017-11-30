Two-thirds of beverages will contain less than 100 calories: PepsiCo

Beverages and food company PepsiCo India is working on a strategy under which two-thirds of its beverage portfolio will contain less than 100 calories in three years. The company has planned to achieve the target by 2025 for the global market while for India it has been set at 2021. Vipul Prakash, senior vice president (beverage category), PepsiCo India, said, “Our plan is at the global vision is that two-thirds of global beverage portfolio will contain 100 calories by 2025, for India we are looking at 2021.”
Prakash and senior officials were in Chennai recently to launch ‘Mirinda Joosy’, a new variant under the ‘Mirinda’ brand which contains less sugar content with more fruit juice. Elaborating on the company’s strategy, Prakash said, “If we sell 100 bottles, 67 bottles will contain less than 100 calories.”
The company has already launched various products under this initiative which include Pepsi Black, Diet Pepsi, 7UP Revive, Aquafina Vitamin Splash, among others. He said the company has 62 manufacturing facilities across India and the new variant (Mirinda Joosy) can be produced at any of the facilities.
Tamil Nadu is one of the biggest markets for the company bringing over INR 1,000 crore in annual retail sales. “Tamil Nadu is biggest market for Mirinda as a brand and we are launching with less sugar without changing the taste. We are very happy after years of development, we are launching it in Tamil Nadu,” he said. The new Mirinda variant, priced at INR 34 for 500ml pet bottle, would be available at various outlets.