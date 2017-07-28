Two Roads Hospitality announces North America expansion of Alila

International lifestyle company Two Roads Hospitality has announced the expansion of Alila Hotels & Resorts into North America. Singapore-based Alila, which became part of the Two Roads Hospitality portfolio in June 2015, will open its first North American resort property in California’s Big Surin fall 2017. “The introduction of Alila Hotels & Resorts to the North American market is a significant milestone in Two Roads’ international growth strategy. As a brand that is long synonymous with opening resorts in spectacular, bucket-list destinations, it couldn’t be more fitting that Alila’s US debut will be along the iconic Big Sur coastline. This opening will strengthen the global footprint of Alila and further cement its position as a luxury leader in the boutique and lifestyle sector,” said Jamie Sabatier, CEO, Two Roads Hospitality.
Featuring a comprehensive revitalisation, Ventana Big Sur will provide 59 refreshed guest rooms, suites and villas, a full-service Spa Alila, two enhanced outdoor pools with a new infinity-edge hot tub and outdoor Japanese hot baths. Additionally, The Sur House restaurant, with a new concept and expanded ocean-view patio, will offer views of the Pacific Ocean.
“Since the Post family settled in Big Sur at the end of the 19th century, Big Sur has represented the confluence of ocean, forest, mindfulness and artistry un-paralleled anywhere else in the world. I couldn’t be more excited for the opening of Ventana Big Sur to once again bring travelers back to this special part of the world,” said John Pritzker, co-chairman, Two Roads Hospitality and founding partner and director, Geolo Capital.
Ventana’s resort-wide enhancements also will include a new Social House with three lifestyle spaces for relaxing and connecting; the new 7,000-sq-ft Ocean Meadow Lawnfor events and celebrations; a new Glass HouseGallery; a new Alila Experience Program featuring discovery-based guest activities; and the debut of a luxury camping experience – Redwood Canyon Glampsites – in the resort’s 20-acre redwood-canopied forest.
Alila Hospitalities include daily guided walks through the landscape, Yoga, Tai Chi and Pilates classes, and nightly wine tastings and cheese pairings. A non-site experience co-ordinator is available to arrange further adventures.
“At Alila, we strive to deliver holistic experiences that go beyond the typical and traditional, combining transformative programming with world-class service and amenities. Unveiling the brand in the US is an exciting step for our company, and we look forward to introducing Alila’s innovative hospitality approach to our North American guests,” said Frederic Flageat-Simon, CEO, Two Roads Hospitality Asia.