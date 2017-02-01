TUTC becomes member of Exclusive Virtuoso Network

The Ultimate Travelling Camp (TUTC), known for its concept of ‘Glamping’ in India with its mobile luxury camps, has been accepted as a member of the Exclusive Virtuoso Network. This affiliation will give TUTC access to network of some of the best luxury tour operators and travel agents, with more than 11,400 advisors worldwide.
Rajnish Sabharwal, chief operating officer, TUTC, said, “We are very delighted to know that TUTC has been accepted into Virtuoso’s rich portfolio of luxury suppliers. With this prestigious association, we aim to leverage the group’s extensive network and reach out to travellers from around the globe, offering bespoke glamping experiences.”
Virtuoso is a by-invitation only luxury travel network that specialises in connecting travellers with the some of the best vacation destinations.