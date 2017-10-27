TripAdvisor launches sponsored ads solution for restaurants

TripAdvisor has launched TripAdvisor Ads for restaurants, offering owners the opportunity to promote their business to potential diners by driving traffic to their TripAdvisor listing through sponsored placements. With over 200 million average monthly consumer visits from across the globe searching 4.4 million restaurants listed on TripAdvisor, this new advertising solution is said to be an easy next step for restaurant owners looking to maximise TripAdvisor as a marketing channel.
According to the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), the Indian food service industry is projected to grow to INR 408,040 crore by 2018. For the first time, TripAdvisor is now providing independent restaurants and restaurant groups with the ability to reach more of their customers via cost-per-click sponsored ad placements within the site’s native search results.
In addition to reviews and a restaurant’s placement within their popularity ranking, TripAdvisor Ads enable owners to buy targeted advertising slots on desktop and mobile web, sending customers directly to their restaurant listing.
TripAdvisor Ads reach diners who are actively searching for restaurants in a specified area. Ads also target diners based on their search selection queries inclusive of categories like average meal price, cuisine type and timing of meals such as breakfast, lunch or dinner. These paid media placements ensure that restaurant owners are only paying for clicks from valuable consumers interested in their specific business. Diners will see ads appear in the first spot of a relevant restaurant category on TripAdvisor, as well as in the top spot of relevant restaurant search results.
“We want to provide restaurant owners with the best possible suite of products and solutions to entice and convert potential diners into loyal customers. We launched our Premium for Restaurants subscription service at the end of 2016 to help owners better showcase their business to prospective diners. Now with TripAdvisor Ads, we are providing them with another way to increase their visibility through targeted sponsored placements. Whether you operate a Michelin star fine-dining restaurant or a popular neighborhood deli, this solution ensures that your restaurant’s ad will be displayed to relevant diners at the optimal moment,” said Bertrand Jelensperger, senior vice president, TripAdvisor Restaurants.