TripAdvisor, EazyDiner partner for restaurant reservation

Online restaurant booking platform EazyDiner and TripAdvisor, have announced that they will collaborate to power instant reservations for over 2,200 leading restaurants across India. This partnership will make restaurant discovery and reservations more convenient for Indians travelling domestically, whilst also enabling global travellers to find and confidently book tables at some of India’s best restaurants when they visit the country.
With the collaboration already live, TripAdvisor’s global traveller community will be able to access the latest in restaurant information provided by EazyDiner’s database of over 2,200 restaurant outlets in India. TripAdvisor users, domestic as well as international will be able to easily make restaurant reservations in India and at the same time EazyDiner will be able to activate the inbound travel market through TripAdvisor’s global reach – the restaurant reviews and ratings being available on its site and app. EazyDiner users will be able to read TripAdvisor user reviews which will better inform their decisions when choosing a restaurant to visit.
The collaboration also includes displaying TripAdvisor ratings and reviews on the EazyDiner platform as well as collecting restaurant reviews through its user base.
Restaurateurs will benefit with additional marketing support by EazyDiner, showcasing each restaurant and its cuisine offering not only to the domestic traveller but also to the international traveller, creating additional value for all restaurant partners.
Nikhil Ganju, country manager, TripAdvisor India said, “This collaboration with EazyDiner will be great for travellers who want to easily find and discover great places to eat in India, and who want to be confident that they will be guaranteed a table of their choice. Most importantly, they can now also be confident with the insights and advice from the millions on TripAdvisor, that they will have a great meal.”
Rohit Dasgupta, co-founder and CEO, EazyDiner commented, “We are very excited to partner with TripAdvisor. The response to EazyDiner has been phenomenal and we are pleasantly surprised as to how people have embraced a new way to make restaurant reservations. Not only are we reducing the friction between the diner and the restaurant but we are also filling up restaurants like never before. This association with TripAdvisor will actually put India’s restaurants on the map for the global traveler to be able to book before they travel.”