Treebo Hotels foray into the premium budget segment with Treebo Select

Treebo Hotels recently announced the launch of its premium brand offering ‘Treebo Select’. The announcement is aligned with Treebo’s strategy to offer high-quality experience to every traveller. Treebo Select has been designed to deliver a premium experience to its guests by providing superior amenities and services in the price range of INR 2500- INR 5000. Treebo Select properties are currently present in Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru and will soon be launched pan- India in the next few months.
Treebo hotels stand for their high quality standardised experience curated for value conscious travellers. Treebo’s entry into the premium budget segment is a natural product extension to cater to needs of the traveller looking for more than the ‘basic’ standard experience. A guest checking-in at Treebo Select can expect a fine looking hotel with modern interiors at a prime location, room and F&B services and amenities matching a 4 star hotel and world-class hospitality delivered by highly professional and quality staff. This move comes in response to the promising results following months of experimentation with the category in key markets across the country.
On this occasion, Sidharth Gupta, co-founder of Treebo Hotels said, “After hosting guests for close to three years in over 60 cities, we now feel that we are ready to cater to the needs of every traveller from a value conscious guest to the one looking for a more premium experience. Treebo Select is an extension of our product to offer the experience, hospitality and services of a 4 star, adding to the overall travel experience. We already have 10 properties under the Select brand, some have been already launched and the rest will go live soon. We plan to have close to 40 properties in top 20 Indian cities in the premium segment by the end of 2018.”
He further added,“With our core-offering, we have already established Treebo as a quality-oriented hotel chain that focuses on delivering high-quality experience to its guests in the economy segment. We want to do the same with our Select brand. While the premium budget segment is not new, but there are hardly any players offering an affordable premium experience.”
Treebo Select is a step further towards building Treebo into India market. Treebo’s business model involves creating universal quality benchmarks for all its partners to diligently observe, meaning customers can expect the exact same amenities at any Treebo hotel, regardless of which part of the country they’re in, and Treebo Select will continue to uphold these standards in the premium budget segment.