Travel Food Services commences Raildhaba at Agra Cantt Railway Station

Travel Food Services (TFS), India’s leading Travel Food and Retail Company, launched the Agra Raildhaba at the Agra Cantt Railway Station this week. With the best facilities, the Raildhaba is open 24*7 and will provide travelers and locals with a host of local, national and international food options.
The Raildhaba at Agra Cantt offers a wide spread of local, national and international food from reputed brands likes KFC, Idli.com, Curry Kitchen, Chatwala. Ensuring quality and hygiene, it is designed with a focus on providing superior facilities at reasonable prices. The interiors and amenities have been designed keeping in mind the comfort of travelers, who have a long wait before they embark on their fatiguing travel. The Raildhaba also provides a wide range of snacks, tea and coffee, and cold beverages to choose from.
Speaking about the Raildhaba launch, Mr. Gaurav Dewan, COO, Travel Food Services said, “Agra Cantt marks the fifth Raildhaba outlet by Travel Food Services in the country, and is an extension of our commitment towards transforming the experience for travellers. Hygiene and quality of food have been always been a concern at railway stations with a limited option, with many travellers opting to carry their own food. The Raildhaba was introduced to provide travellers with a choice and help break this stereotype.”
“Agra Cantt is a major railway station in India and is bustling with people around the clock. We are happy to bring our Raildhaba to Agra and change the way food and travel are perceived together, as the two always go hand in hand,” he added.
The Raildhaba currently extends across Pune, Vizag, Madurai, Vijaywada and Agra. Fast spreading to other cities, TFS also manages and operates 15 Airport lounges and 1 Highway pilot project on the Delhi- Haridwar Highway.