THSC releases Training Partners Handbook, Assessor Handbook

Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council (THSC), a sector skill council for Tourism and Hospitality industry under the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), held its annual Training Partners Meet 2017 in Delhi recently. The event was graced by Jayant Krishna, ED & COO, NSDC; KB Kachru, chairman emeritus and principal advisor, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, South Asia; Biplob Banerjee, EVP-HR, CSR and admin, Jubilant Foodworks. The occasion also saw a formal introduction of Dr Sonali Sinha, COO, Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council to the training fraternity since her taking office in July 2017. The day long interactive seminar also saw presentations by Sandeep Kumar- AVP HR- Sodexo and Aman Mahajan, head HR Operations- India and SriLanka. There were interactive sessions by team THSC on their new initiatives to forge a more transparent and stronger relationship with their training partners. Team NSDC comprising Bhumika Malhotra, Saloni Gupta and Shreshtha Gupta also made presentations to resolve audience query and take feedback.
As a step towards ensuring clarity in communication, transparency in processes and forging long term business sustainability the esteemed dignitaries released Training Partners Handbook Version 1.0. The Handbook details all avenues of collaboration, various schemes, training and training of trainer guidelines and processes, assessment processes, placement initiatives and new initiatives by THSC.
As its continued commitment to quality and development of Assessors, an Assessor’s Handbook, Version 1.0 was released by the dignitaries present. The handbook is a development tool for assessors along with information about various schemes, processes and essentials for a THSC assessor.
Krishna, while addressing the gathering, “Tourism and hospitality industry is a growing sector and we are all sitting on a potential goldmine as this is a labour intensive sector. The sector is a custodian of our inherent culture of hospitality and gives Indians work and business opportunities worldwide.” He emphasised the need for quality in training, and importance of having qualified good trainers.