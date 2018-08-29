Three major airports in India to go plastic free with Travel Food Services

Three leading airports in India will now offer eco-friendly packaging, as Travel Food Services (TFS), India’s leading travel food and retail company, has announced elimination of plastic use in their area of operations pan India. This has been done in a bid to reduce environmental plastic pollution. The initiative will be implemented at airport lounges, F&B and retail outlets in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, which are managed by TFS. With major concessions across these key airports, Travel Food Services is the first retail company in India to incorporate eco-friendly packaging that are oxy-biodegradable. From paper straws and wooden stirrers to bagasse paper plates and oxo biodegradable spoons, the initiative will have the support of over 75 million passengers that TFS reaches every year.
The initiative is further to TFS’ commitment of challenging the status quo and transforming the travel experience in India. TFS has more than 280 outlets across travel-hubs including Airports, Railway Stations and Highways spread across 19 cities in India.
Gaurav Dewan, COO and business head, Travel Food Services, said, “We at Travel Food Services are extremely proud to initiate getting 100 per cent plastic free. Our decision to eliminate plastic is our way of focusing on the betterment of the environment and we are looking at viable alternatives to provide the best sustainable solutions to our customers. Since Travel Food Services is constantly expanding, we have decided to include plastic free packaging in all our future outlets.”
Travel Food Services (TFS) is India’s leading travel F&B and retail company, with more than 280 outlets across travel-hubs including airports, railway stations and highways spread across 19 cities. With major concessions across key airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, TFS has been transforming travel experience for over 75 million passengers every year through a variety of cuisines across its diverse formats of restaurants, cafes, bars, food courts and lounges.