Thomsen launches Dormio mattresses in India market

Targeting Indian corporates and hospitality industry, German mattress giant, Thomsen, recently launched Dormio, its Indian version of mattress and pillows in Pop Street Lifestyle exhibition and Fashion Show held at The Lalit Hotel, New Delhi on February 16, 2018.
According to Thomsen, the mattress and pillows from Dormio are made from Vita Talalay Latex which is known as a technically advanced foam to have been introduced in Indian hospitality market. The material is a breathable foam with temperature and moisture regulating properties. The Dormio Range consists of Dormio Latex mattress and Memory Foam mattress that provides high-quality support and comfort leading to undisturbed and optimal sleep. Also, the Ortho Pillows are made using unique ‘Vario’ System so that you can adjust the height of your pillow as per your needs. The Dormio Normo pillows ensure that the neck and shoulders are relaxed and the cervical spine is kept straight even in the sideways sleeping position.
With over 40 years of industry experience and vision to cater the needs of Indian corporates and hospitality industry, the company claims to have plans of investing 12 million Euros in the next four years in this business. Speaking about the benefits and Dormio advantage over the routine mattress and pillow brands in India, Anil Gupta, spokesperson, Thomsen Germany said, “ In 2008, we acquired the well-known mattresses and pillows maker German brand Thomsen and introduced it in India in 2015. Now, we have successfully launched Dormio in India. We have put special thought and care into designing our products that promise ultimate comfort at an easily affordable price unlike any other existing competitor in the market. We value the needs of each individual customer, considering each one has a distinct preference.”
Speaking over the affordability and availability of Dormio products to Indian customers, Nakul Gupta, spokesperson, Dormio informed, “Our target customer groups will primarily be urban professionals who value their health and are also price conscious. We firmly believe that coupling a great product with the right service leads to an exceptional buying experience. With the utmost confidence in the quality of our products, we are providing 100 days free trial. If someone is not satisfied, then they can return the product, hassle free with a 100 per cent money back guarantee.”
Adding to the ultimate comfort and relaxation provided by Dormio mattresses and pillows, Nakul stated, “With Dormio mattresses and pillows, you won’t have to bother about sleeping. All you need to worry about is waking up the next day.”
“Our products will be available through both online and offline markets to the customers in India. Ethnic Kraft Furniture (New Delhi), Drapes and Spread (Noida), Harisons ( Lajpat Nagar, Delhi), Swani Innovation (Lado Sarai, Delhi), Home 360 (East Delhi), Jagdish store (Delhi-Lajpat Nagar), The Handloom Emporium (East Delhi), Baghban Babosa (Pitampura, Delhi), J.K. Enterprises (Agra , U.P), Harmony Bath (Agra – UP), Krishna Carpets (Chandigarh), Sajawat Handloom (Yamuna nagar) and various other stores will cater this quality product to the customers”, Nakul further added.