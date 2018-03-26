The Park Hotels launches its first adults-only property in North Goa

The Park Hotels has launched its newest boutique hotel in Baga River, one of the most sought after and picturesque areas of the Goan coast. The Park Hotel Goa Baga River, surrounded by rich greenery and coconut trees, is just a half an hour from the airport and a ten-minute drive from the beach, and boasts scenic views across the lagoon.
The property, with 28-bedrooms, will be the first of The Park Hotels to be an adults-only hotel (over 18) and is one of the few boutique adults-only hotels in all of India. The luxurious interiors hint at Portuguese influences with bold accents of yellow, the traditional colour of Goa, and the hotel has a fantastic selection of local art from Goan artists, true to form for this very art and design-centric hotel brand.
The hotel houses a 24-hour restaurant (Saltwater), a buzzy pool-side bar with alfresco dining (Aqua) and an elegant lounge area. Personalised services are offered to guests including intimate in-room dining, The Park Picnic, spa treatments and romantic gifts and surprises, perfect for couples and honeymooners. ‘Anything But Ordinary’ Experiences For those wanting to explore the stunning natural surroundings, the concierge can arrange visits to the beach and the nearby ‘flower village’ as well as organising a range of activities, such as photography and cookery workshops, and art classes with renowned Goan artist, Subodh Kerkar.
Other experiences include yoga, kickboxing, surfing, sailing and romantic river cruises. Guests are given a fantastic sense of freedom at The Park Goa Baga River. Whether relishing in the bustling beach town atmosphere, enjoying a secluded romantic getaway or diving into Goa’s culture scene, the inescapable rich heritage of this must-visit destination certainly exceeds The Park Hotels ethos of ‘Anything but Ordinary’.