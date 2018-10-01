The Fern Hotels & Resorts tie up with HOTUSA as a global distribution partner

The Fern Hotels & Resorts, India’s leading environmentally sensitive hotel chain, has announced its business tie-up with Hotusa, the first European chain of independent hotels and hotel groups, for online global distribution.
Hotusa, founded in 1977 and based out of Barcelona, offers a seamless booking platform for over 2500 hotels in 48 countries worldwide. Their first tie up in India is with The Fern Hotels & Resorts, providing the group with access to a global booking platform of travel agents, travel consortias and large corporate houses in Europe and the United States.
On the occasion of the business tie-up, Suhail Kannampilly, COO, The Fern Hotels, said, “We are delighted to partner with Hotusa and place our 56 hotels and resorts on their global distribution platform, providing seamless supply of rooms inventory to overseas agents and consortias to book our hotels in 37 locations in India.”