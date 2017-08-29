The Fern Hotels & Resorts expects 20% growth in rooms and revenues

The Fern Hotels & Resorts is expecting 20 per cent growth in rooms and revenues. During the last two years, the company has witnessed more than 60 per cent growth in terms of keys. It has also led to an increase of more than 50 per cent of the revenue. “In the current year, we are bullish about our growth and we are expecting 15 to 20 per cent growth in terms of revenue and number of keys,” said Param Kannampilly, managing director, The Fern Hotels & Resorts, during the general managers’ meet of the company. “There is a long way to go and we are not going to rest on our achievements, but we are going to set higher growth targets. Our vision of is to be a partner of choice, to be an employer of choice and to be a hotel of choice so that all the stakeholders are happy and satisfied with us.”
He exhorted the GMs to ensure the regular upkeep of the properties, while adding, “Even though cost cutting is important, it should never be at the expense of guest satisfaction.” He said that intelligent cost cutting is required and advised the sales force to increase the number of repeat guest.
As many as 55 GMs, RSO sales heads and the corporate management of the company participated in the two-day-long GMs meet. The meet had the presentation from various HoDs, discussions and various other events. Two GMs, Debasish Muduli and Manish Kumar received General Manager of the Year Award for 2015-16 and 2016-17 respectively. The company also felicitated Meluha The Fern, Mumbai’s GM, Punish Sharma, for completing 10 years in the organisation.