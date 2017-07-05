The Fern Hotels & Resorts adds 31st hotel to its portfolio

The Fern Hotels & Resorts will be making an addition to its portfolio by launching Amanora The Fern, Pune. This would take the tally of hotels managed by the company to 31 hotels. The hotel is located in the eastern suburbs of Pune at Magarpatta, in Hadapsar, announced Suhail Kannampilly, chief operating officer, The Fern Hotels & Resorts. The property, which is spread over 4.5 acres with a capacity to cater 3000 people, is owned by City Corporation.
The 26-room hotel offers facilities such as a squash court, gym, everything, spa, library, indoor swimming pool and an amphitheatre. F&B venues at the hotel include Vista, a multi-cuisine coffee shop; and The Crescent Bar.
“Amanora is the second property we are opening under the Fern brand. We already have a property at MIDC Pune and we have got a very good response from the market. People have realised how committed we are to responsible luxury. This will also give them a chance to participate in their little way to the cause of environment,” added Kannampilly.