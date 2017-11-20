The Chocolate Room launches its new resto-cafe brand

The Chocolate Room has expanded its brand offering with the launch of Trench a resto-cafe featuring pan-Asian, Mexican, Spanish, Italian and Indian cuisine. The menu of Trench by The Chocolate Room, Restro Café features cheese fondues, chocolate bombs and continental, pan Asian and Indian platters.
Chaitanya Kumar, CMD, The Chocolate Room India Group, said, “After the success of over 250 chocolate cafes pan India, we at The Chocolate Room India Group are pleased to introduce the launch of our brand new vertical, a restro cafe ‘Trench’ by The Chocolate Room in Mumbai at Andheri West and Bandra. Keeping in mind the popularity and demand for our brand, we aim to expand Trench Restro Cafes in Mumbai with 10 more brand new outlets and we are also looking at opening 15 Trench by The Chocolate Room, restro cafes in key cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune and Delhi as well.”
Vikas Panjabi, MD, The Chocolate Room Group, said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of our first two distinctively recognisable restro cafe, Trench by The Chocolate Room at key locations in Mumbai in Andheri West and Bandra. With Trench, we are thrilled to mark the celebration of creating an exciting food culture by the Chocolate Room Group in India. Trench by The Chocolate Room, restro cafe offers a delectable menu with a lot of pan Asian food, Mexican, Italian, Indian menu options for a 100 seating capacity. At Trench, we have also curated an interesting selection of main course that we have introduced for very first time in Mumbai along with our one-of-a-kind signature desserts and beverages for all age groups to indulge in. We shall soon be adding onto our unique menu with light beverages like Liquor With Chocolate as well.”