The Ashok becomes India’s 1st govt-owned hotel to earn LEED Gold Certification

India Tourism Development Corporation’s (ITDC) flagship property, The Ashok, has been awarded LEED Gold certification under LEED: Building Operations and Maintenance.
During a ceremony at The Ashok, the internationally recognised LEED plaque and certificate were presented to Umang Narula, chairman and managing director, ITDC, by Mahesh Ramanujam, chief executive officer and president of both the US Green Building Council (USGBC) and Green Business Certification Inc (GBCI).
With this certification, The Ashok became the first government-owned existing commercial building in India to be LEED Gold certified under this LEED rating system for existing buildings, and also the oldest hotel property in Asia to earn any level of LEED certification.
Narula said, “It’s a proud moment for all of us at ITDC. In particular, I would like to congratulate each and every member of The Ashok for their contribution and dedication towards excellence and innovation to make this certification possible. These awards intend to inspire others towards similar big achievements.”
The Ashok LEED project team includes Payal Rastogi, a LEED consultant from CarbonFixers, and Suresh Chandra, deputy general manager – engineering division, The Ashok.
LEED works for all buildings – from homes to corporate headquarters – at all phases of development. Projects pursuing LEED certification earn points across several areas that address sustainability issues.
The Ashok was recognised on the basis of sustainable excellence in design, water efficiency, energy and atmosphere, material and resources, and indoor environmental quality. The building is designed in a vernacular Indian style, applying the local building techniques prevalent at the time of construction. This style promoted the use of energy efficient techniques in the envelope. It was built in the early 1950s, when sustainable construction practices were widely applied.