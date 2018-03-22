Tata Starbucks debuts in Kolkata with three new stores

Tata Starbucks, the 50/50 joint venture between Starbucks Coffee Company (Nasdaq: SBUX) and Tata Global Beverages, will welcome its customers in Kolkata for the first time on March 21. Delivering the ‘Third Place’ experience to customers and stewarding the company’s commitment to the city, Tata Starbucks will open three stores, marking the seventh city for the company in India.
Sumitro Ghosh, chief executive officer, Tata Starbucks said, “We are honored to bring Starbucks to Kolkata, a city that has always been known for its cultural heritage and grandeur. Our aspiration is to delight our customers in Kolkata with the unique Starbucks Experience that is built on three core fundamentals – our partners (employees), our stores and our coffee. The institution of the ‘adda’ and the timeless passion it invokes in those who know of the city of Kolkata is inspiring. We hope to pay homage to the city’s inherent tradition by becoming a new ‘adda’ for our customers in Kolkata.”
The three stores have been designed to weave Starbucks heritage and coffee passion into the culture of Kolkata. The regional craftsmanship, handmade by local artists and designers, brings this narrative to life across the city with different elements emphasised at each store. The Starbucks flagship store, located inside the iconic 108 year old Park Mansions on Park Street, celebrates Starbucks brand heritage with a large depiction of the Starbucks Siren, created with local tapestry, in the many colors found on the streets of Kolkata.
The stores will offer customers an extensive range of Starbucks offerings, including the Starbucks signature espresso-based beverages like Cappuccinos, Americanos and Lattes, as well as all-time favorites such as Caffe Mocha, Java Chip Frappuccino, Signature Hot Chocolate and Caramel Macchiato.
In addition to a food menu curated to complement the coffee experience, Starbucks is launching two new desserts celebrating the region’s signature ingredient – chenna. The Chomchom Tiramisu is a feather light treat that brings together the traditional chomchom with the familiar Italian dessert tiramisu, and the Chocolate Rossomalai Mousse combines the magic of the Bengali rossomalai with chocolate mousse.
The company announced last fall its aspirations to be the employer of choice in India, with plans to double the number of partners (employees) over the next five years to 3,000 and with a commitment to further increase the proportion of women in its workforce from an industry best of 25 percent.