Tata Coffee to set up $50 mn facility in Vietnam

Tata Coffee has said it would set up a greenfield instant coffee facility in Vietnam at a cost of US$ 50 million (about INR 350 crore). In a filing to the BSE, Tata Coffee said that the board has approved the setting up of a greenfield freeze dried instant coffee facility in Vietnam of 5,000 tonnes capacity per annum. This would be done through a subsidiary of the company to be incorporated, it added.
In a separate filing, Tata Coffee said the board has appointed Anantha Murthy N as the company secretary and compliance officer, with effect from December 20, 2016. Whereas, Suryanarayanan NS, who earlier held the position of company secretary and compliance officer, retired from the services of the company.
Meanwhile, shares fell 1.13 per cent to INR 113.75 on the BSE.
Tata Coffee is a subsidiary of Tata Global Beverages. It is Asia’s largest integrated coffee company, the second largest exporter of instant coffee, and major producer of speciality coffee in India.
(PTI)