Tasting India Symposium highlights Indian food culture

Tasting India Symposium, a conference for exchange of ideas between international opinion makers and custodians of India’s food heritage, was recently held in New Delhi. The three-day symposium witnessed participation of various delegates from across the world, who discussed India’s food history and traditions. The inaugural ceremony was held at the India International Centre in presence of Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog; Rajeev Kohli, director, Creative Travels; Riyaz Amlani, president, National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI); Sunita Narain, director general, Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), along with Sourish Bhattacharya and Sanjoo Malhotra, the creators of this initiative.
Speaking at the inauguration, Kant expressed his views on the potential of the food industry in India. He stated, “India is blessed with a vast variety of food culture. The industry is projected to reach 482 billion by the year 2020 and can potentially generate employment of 10 million people. Organic food is gaining prominence in the country and should be included in government programmes and mid-day meals.”
Commenting on the tourism aspect of food culture, Kohli mentioned that our country travels to explore food. He said, “Food and tourism go hand-in-hand. We need to educate the world about the rich diversity of Indian food that changes every few kms in our country.”
The event also saw the launch of ‘First Food: Culture of Taste’, a cook book that explores India’s rich food diversity. Narain, who contributed to the book, opined, “The current generation needs to learn about the culture of food and not be dictated by the international food companies. The convenience foods, processed food and snack food culture is lacking the flavour. Food is not about taste, but about nutrition, safety and biodiversity.”