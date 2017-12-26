Tamarind Global hosts soft launch of Renaissance Ahmedabad

Renaissance Ahmedabad, along with Tamarind Global, hosted an exclusive networking dinner in Ahmedabad for the travel fraternity to celebrate the soft opening of the hotel. The guests were welcomed by Vishvapreet Cheema, general manager, Renaissance Ahmedabad and Louis D’Souza, executive director, Tamarind Global, followed by a presentation by Anang Chaturvedi, multi-property director of sales and marketing, Renaissance Ahmedabad and Four Points by Sheraton.
Representatives from The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa, Jaisalmer Marriott Resort & Spa and Fairfield by Marriott Jodhpur Hotel also showcased their properties to the guests.