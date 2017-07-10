Taj receives Gallup Great Workplace Award 2017

Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris has received the ‘Gallup Great Workplace Award’ 2017. A six-time winner of the award, Taj is the only Indian hospitality company in the list. The Gallup Great Workplace award recognises organisations for their ability to create engaging workplace cultures while exemplifying high levels of involvement and success for business outcomes. A global hospitality brand that seeks inspiration from Indian heritage and traditions, the Taj Group continued to lead its effort with robust recognition programmes and awards, learning and development centres, curated international training sessions and support. Additionally, Taj also trains youth across the country to create skilled professionals for the hospitality industry.
Dr PV Murthy, senior vice president and global head – human resources, Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris, said, “The Gallup Great Workplace Award 2017 is a great recognition of Taj’s efforts at empowering our associates to drive the success of our organisation and deliver the signature Taj experience to all our guests. At Taj, we constantly learn from our employees, especially from our frontline talent who serve our customers with warmth and sincere care. We simply apply the same yardstick when it comes to interactions with our colleagues as well. For example, while there are mechanisms to measure customer engagement in real-time and take remedial actions to ensure customer loyalty, we are also institutionalising a process to understand employee engagement on a real-time basis in order to make impactful decisions. This is just one example of how we focus on our colleagues just as much as we do our guests. When this behaviour gets replicated down the line, it results in the vibrant, warm and energetic workplace that Taj is known for the world over.”
Jim Harter, chief scientist (workplace management and well-being), Gallup, added, “The world’s top-performing organisations help lead the global economy by engaging their workforces. Gallup’s Great Workplace Award winners understand and acknowledge the importance of employee engagement by making it a vital part of their organisation while using it as a driving force to create real business outcomes.”
A panel of Gallup workplace experts evaluates applicants and assesses them against criteria such as strategy and leadership; accountability and performance; communication and knowledge management; development and ongoing learning.