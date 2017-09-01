Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris to organise sales mission in India

Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris is organising a sales mission in India from September 5 to 7 in Mumbai and Delhi. Speaking exclusively to Food & Hospitality World, Renu Basu, global vice president – sales,Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris said, “Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris has initiated a Travel Trade Sales mission in India. We are very committed to our relationships and are constantly looking at ways to enhance and deepen our engagement with our valued travel trade partners.We are delighted at the overwhelming response to this initiative. It will be held in Delhi on September 5 and 6 and in Mumbai on September 7. Over 35 hotels of the Taj group will participate in B2B sessions. The travel industry sales partners manage large businesses globally including destination management companies, travel agents, tour operators and wedding planners. Around 550 partners have confirmed their presence in Delhi over the two days while 250 partners have confirmed their participation in Mumbai ”
The participating hotels are from across the Taj portfolio within India and abroad. She added that the meetings have been planned keeping in mind the business requirements and needs of our esteemed customers and hotels. The sales mission will be held In Delhi at Taj Diplomatic Enclave, New Delhi and Taj Lands End in Mumbai.