Taj Group unveils its new brand architecture

The Taj Group unveiled its new brand architecture today afternoon, marking a significant milestone in the history of the company. Now all the properties of the group will come under four categories – Taj Palaces, Taj Hotels, Taj Resorts and Taj Safaris. Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Sarna, MD & CEO of the company said, “We are challenging the status quo with respect and without criticising the past.” Sarna, who had joined the company a little over two years ago said, “I joined a family vastly proud of what Taj and its history had to give but not sure what the future had in store. We asked the question – are we relevant ? We asked the people who matter – guests, colleagues, share holders, community and neighbours, and realised we had to take a step back to go forward.”
Focusing on the illustrious heritage of Taj properties, a project Tajness was launched. “Taj is the abosolute brand that is in the hearts of people. People in India have great love and admiration for the brand. Taj as a brand has the maximum equity. We realised it was time to go back to our roots,”mentioned Sarna, adding that the company has taken the tough decision to move away from brands that did not capture the emotion.
The hotels under Vivanta by Taj and the Gateway brand will be fall consequently come under the Taj Hotels category.
Four distinct experience zones (Taj Palaces, Taj Hotels, Taj Resorts and Taj Safaris) were showcased at the announcement event.