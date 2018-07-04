Swiss International Hotels partners with IDS Next

Swiss International Hotels & Resorts and IDS Next Business Solutions have entered into a global agreement recently. With this partnership, IDS Next Business Solutions will provide its hotel ERP technology solutions to Swiss International Hotels & Resorts. With its solid presence in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, Swiss International has 15 hotels currently in operation with a healthy pipeline of new hotels under development across these regions.
IDS Next’s hotel ERP solution will facilitate in streamlining operations, in managing the distribution and managing the revenues efficiently, while improving both the guests’ and the hotel users’ experiences for the hotel chain.
Binu Mathews, the CEO of IDS Next said, “We are delighted to welcome Swiss International to the IDS family. With Swiss International’s experience in hospitality and IDS Next’s rich technology expertise of 30 years, we are confident that we have a winning partnership for both of our organisations. With our presence in the Middle East, Africa and Asia regions, we see the partnership contributing to our growth potential globally.”