Swiggy ties up with 300 restaurants in Jaipur

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy recently said it has launched operations in Jaipur by roping in over 300 restaurants in the city.“With Swiggy, Jaipurites can enjoy the city’s culinary delights, right at their doorstep,” the company said in a statement.
The platform is present in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh. Last month, after its launch in Chandigarh the startup had said it would soon expand to neighbouring cities Mohali, Panchkula and Zirakpur.
The company has more than 20,000 restaurant partners across cities in the country. It was last valued at USD 400 million when Naspers led a USD 80-million investment in May 2017.