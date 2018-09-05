Swiggy launches packaging initiative for restaurant partners

Swiggy, India’s largest food ordering and delivery platform, has announced yet another partner-focused initiative, ‘Swiggy Packaging Assist”- a marketplace for restaurant partners to access a variety of packing solutions that suit their menu needs at the right price points.
Packaging materials for food delivery today are fraught with challenges such as high costs, limited availability and usage and quality related complaints from consumers. With over 40,000 restaurants on the platform, Swiggy understands these challenges. It has therefore set-up this initiative to enable its restaurant partners to be aware of eco-friendly options and have seamless access to them.
After scanning the market for the most effective and cost-friendly options, the Swiggy marketplace currently lists close to 30 products across eco-friendly and food grade certified materials. This includes breakthrough packaging suitable for various functions- leakproof, sturdy, stackable, eco-friendly and heat insulant among others.
As the category leader, Swiggy believes it is the company’s responsibility to enable the restaurant ecosystem to offer customers a great ordering experience whilst giving partners access to more sustainable packaging solutions. Commenting on the launch Srivats TS, VP marketing, Swiggy, said, “With a common objective of delivering a delightful experience to consumers every time, we have been working with our restaurant partners to understand their challenges when it comes to suitable packaging solutions. With ‘Swiggy Packaging Assist’, we will enable restaurants to package their dishes using the most innovative solutions, so that the food can be consumed with convenience and leftovers disposed without any hassle.”
Made with materials such as paper and aluminum that can be completely recycled, these best in class products have gone through rigorous checks to ensure quality and spill-free delivery. The company plans to expand its catalogue on the marketplace to introduce eco-friendly meal trays and other items made of materials such as cornstarch and bagasse. To encourage adoption of sustainable packaging options right at the restaurant level itself, Swiggy is working with multiple design consultants and manufacturers to come up with innovations and enhancements to the quality of packaging available in the country.
Swiggy is also building an on-ground team to provide customized solutions and consultation to restaurants to improve their quality of packaging, helping them get higher customer ratings/satisfaction in turn.
After launching Swiggy Capital Assist- its partner financing program last year, this is Swiggy’s second partner focused initiative. Since the launch of Swiggy Capital Assist, the program has helped 363 restaurant partners across the 10 Swiggy cities to grow and expand their business through seamless access to additional working capital.
The program has been rolled out to partners in Bangalore, Mumbai and Pune. Swiggy will make it accessible to the rest of the cities within the next three months.
With an eye on creating maximum awareness and adoption among restaurants, Swiggy is sending out communication to all its partners, highlighting the benefits of the program. Additionally, sellers on the marketplace will offer restaurants with trade discounts (up to 5 per cent) to aid in the hassle-free onboarding. The packaging material will be delivered by the authorised sellers within three-four working days while payments can be made at the time of delivery by cash or cheque, directly to the sellers.