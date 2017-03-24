Sula launches heritage winery resort, The Source at Sula

Indian wine producer Sula Vineyards has announced the launch of its heritage winery resort, The Source at Sula, which showcases Tuscan theme with views of the vineyards. Surrounded by the Deccan hills and stretching to the Gangapur Lake, the resort has 23 rooms including the Tower Suite and four tree houses.
The Source at Sula offers facilities like a swimming pool, tennis court, spa, gym, and restaurant, along with Sula’s signature wine tourism activities – winery tours and tasting sessions with the winemakers. Next door, guests can enjoy sunset views at the Tasting Room or grab a bite at Sula’s restaurants, Soma and Little Italy. Bicycles are provided to cycle through the vineyards and rural roads.
Monit Dhavale, head of Sula’s hospitality operations, said, “People from all over the world want to come stay at our vineyards which are now world famous. Our other properties Beyond by Sula with also Sky Villa are very popular and have their own charm, but we could not think of a better place and experience to offer than one at the building of our very first winery.”
Cecilia Oldne, vise president – marketing and global brand ambassador, Sula Vineyards, added, “We have retained much of the Rahul Mehrotra designed winery’s original structure and added a Tuscan twist to it. You really feel a part of history, spending time at The Source at Sula. It’s truly a stunning property and a must visit.”