Stayzilla, Odisha ink MoU for homestay promotion

Stayzilla has announced partnership with Department of Tourism, Odisha to reinforce its association with state tourism boards in the Eastern region. After tie-ups with seven state tourism departments across India in 2016, Stayzilla got on board Odisha for the joint promotion and development of homestays in the state. The MoU was signed in the presence of Ankit Rastogi, vice president – marketplace, Stayzilla and Dr Nitin B Jawale, director and additional secretary, Department of Tourism, Odisha.
Under this agreement, Stayzilla and Department of Tourism, Odisha will jointly boost homestays. Styazilla will lend its expertise to conduct verification procedures and this partnership will enable verification and training of the new homestays being developed in the state. Stayzilla’s team in the East, headed by regional office of Kolkata, will be part of the Service and Quality Assurance Committee under Department of Tourism for inspection, which includes property verification and screening. Department of Tourism and Stayzilla will conduct educational and training sessions for registered homestays on best practices such as online usage, content management, operations and expense management.
Stayzilla has recently signed MoUs with Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC), Tourism Corporation of Gujarat (TCGL), Punjab Heritage and Tourism Promotion Board (PHTPB) and Chhattisgarh Tourism Department.
Raghurajpur is an artisan village which has almost 100 houses, which produce traditional masks, stone idols, sculptures and wooden toys. With the partnership of Stayzilla, Odisha is looking to provide travellers an opportunity to stay with these artisans and learn the art and to promote the first heritage village to a crafts village. Whereas, Rourkela, which is the largest steel plant of the SAIL, is looking forward to welcome more people for business and visit as the state opens up homestay facilities.
Ankit Rastogi, Vice President Marketplace, Stayzilla said, “We are delighted to announce our association with Department of Tourism, Odisha to promote tourism and thereby home stays in the state. We aim to strengthen tourism in the East, well- maintained and quality accommodation is always a concern for tourists and we aim to address the same by associating with different tourism boards in the country. Odisha is a popular tourist destination which adorns monuments, historic temples and a wide variety of wildlife. With this MoU signing we look forward to enhancing the experience of tourists visiting Odisha by involving local communities at the helm of tourism by getting them to open up their homes. We are also happy to announce that this is the second largest association with the government tourism in the North East after Assam.”
“The sole objective of Department of Tourism, Odisha is to promote tourism by all means possible and take up initiatives that works for the growth of tourism in the state. Tourism is one sector which cannot grow to its true potential with governmental efforts alone. It requires private initiatives for investment and promotion. Odisha hosts Konark festival which is a big celebration that attracts many tourists. Accommodation becomes a big issue during this time as we do not have enough facilities and this partnership is aimed to resolve such issue in the state. Through this MoU we want to promote lot of other parts of Odisha which are unexplored beyond the regular Cuttack and Bhubaneshwar. Odisha has one of the best wildlife, natural beauty, forests and river ecosystem. Creating and promoting new destinations in rural heartland thereby empowering local community is one of our core objectives. With Stayzilla, we look forward to enrich the tourism experience and also to open up new channels of livelihood for the residents as they are going to be the hosts,” said Jawale.