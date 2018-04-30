StayWell Holdings to launch first Park Regis in South India

One of Asia Pacific’s hotel management groups, StayWell Holdings, has announced it will further expand its Park Regis portfolio in India, with the rebranding of Aveda Resort & Spa in Kumarakom to Park Regis Aveda, Kumarakom scheduled to be completed by the end of May 2018.
The 44-room hotel signifies a number of milestones for StayWell Holdings, marking the Group’s first property in Southern India and the first hotel to open post the acquisition of StayWell Holdings by Prince Hotels. Located in the idyllic state of Kerala on India’s tropical Malabar Coast, Park Regis Aveda is situated in an international tourism hub, with the region renowned for its palm-lined beaches and backwaters, as well as the spice and tea covered hills of the Western Ghats.
Simon Wan, president & director, StayWell Holdings said, “Opening a hotel in Kerala presents many benefits for StayWell in India, as well as operators in the local region. Kerala is a popular tourist destination and Aveda Kumarakom has fast become the preferred accommodation for guests who place emphasis on privacy and luxury while travelling.We will continue to look for opportunities to expand our brands both in India and internationally.”
On this tie-up with StayWell Holdings, Prashant Chawla, owner, Park Regis Aveda, Kumarakom said, “I am thrilled to be working alongside a brand with the global recognition of StayWell Holdings and I’m certain the hotel experience will be elevated under their leadership, offering an unmatched hospitality and par excellence service. This partnership will not only open up our horizons in India, but also internationally, and we look forward to taking this association beyond one property.”