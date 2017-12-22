State excise dept permits extended operations to hotels, restaurants

Maharashtra State Excise Department has granted hotels and restaurants the permission for extension of operation timings on December 24, 25 and 31, in response to Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India’s (HRAWI) request.
“HRAWI thanks the authorities for obliging. This permission allows liquor serving establishments to continue serving patrons until 5.00 am in the morning of the indicated days. Having received this clearance, now we await the permission from the police. We have submitted a letter to Satish Mathur, director general of Police, requesting for the same and hope that we receive the police clearances at the earliest,” said Dilip Datwani, president, HRAWI.