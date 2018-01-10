Sofitel Mumbai BKC announces series of wine themed conventions

Sofitel Mumbai BKC has announced an array of events for wine aficionados. Wine is a celebration of the luxury hotel’s French heritage and lineage. Guests can discover new flavours and exotic varieties specifically featuring the tastes from a plethora of national and international wines selected by sommeliers. There will be tasting and learning sessions, discussions, an award night and experiences related to attract local wine connoisseurs. Wine will take center stage during dinners and brunches, with gourmet menus.
Biswajit Chakraborty, general manager, Sofitel Mumbai BKC, said, “We intend to enhance our repository with a select collection of the finest wines in the world and create exquisite experiences by hosting events that delight amateurs and aficionados alike. We are pleased to offer our property as a host to varied wine events this month and collaborate with master sommeliers for the same.”
The events planned for January include Indian Wine Consumer’s Choice Awards, SoHo Taste and Learn Wine Series and Agents of Cheer.