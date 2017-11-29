Skill India partners with Airbnb to upskill hospitality entrepreneurs

In line with its endeavour to promote entrepreneurship under the government’s Skill India initiative, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship’s implementation arm National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the Tourism and Hospitality Sector Skill Council (THSC) have signed a tripartite MoU with Airbnb to provide hospitality skills training to hospitality micro-entrepreneurs in India.
Through the partnership, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Airbnb, NSDC and THSC will work together to create an accredited skill development module for hospitality entrepreneurs offering homestay facilities, unique accommodations and local experiences.
Building on Airbnb’s commitment to support Skill India Mission by creating 50,000 hospitality entrepreneurs in India, the MoU signed today aims to empower more citizens – including those in rural and underserved areas – to join the alternate accommodation sector and pursue new livelihood opportunities by sharing their homes.
Under the terms of the MoU, the parties agree to:
Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, “We believe that this partnership will help to augment Skill India Mission by bringing in global best practices for the training of small hospitality entrepreneurs. The domestic tourism has immense potential in India and this partnership will benefit the ecosystem by creating opportunities for women and youth. We will extend all possible cooperation to make India a tourism hotspot.”
“India’s tourism sector is at the cusp of massive growth and this presents a significant opportunity for the adoption of healthy and sustainable tourism practices that ensure the benefits of tourism go back to local communities. This partnership will help to create more skilled, digitally-literate hospitality entrepreneurs – especially among the women and those in underserved areas – who can create a homestay in every home, offer authentic experiences in every Indian locality and help spread the benefits of tourism,” said Brent Thomas, regional director of policy, India, Southeast Asia and ANZ, Airbnb.
Amanpreet Bajaj, country manager – India, Airbnb said, “India is a key strategic market for Airbnb globally and this partnership is a further indication of our commitment. Partnering with premier institutions like NSDC and THSC is a key step in realising the commitment we made to create 50,000 skilled hospitality entrepreneurs over the next two years, including 15,000 women, when Airbnb CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”