Sheraton Hotels & Resorts launches ‘Go Beyond’ campaign

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, has launched its ‘Go Beyond’ platform in celebration of its 80th anniversary. The campaign includes a new marketing creative, global associate rallies and guest surprise and delights. “Go Beyond celebrates the past 80 years and is a recommitment for the next 80. The campaign highlights our commitment to providing exceptional service to our guests, great culture for our associates and return for our owners. Along with product transformation, we are also kicking off a multi-channel global advertising campaign, new associate training, new apparel and amenities program and partnership activations,” said Brian McGuinness, senior vice president and global brand leader, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton Hotels and Delta Hotels.
The campaign showcases Sheraton associates interacting with guests. In one such execution, a Sheraton associate dives to the bottom of the hotel pool to retrieve a child’s stuffed toy.
“Sheraton’s Go Beyond will resonate with our guests and associates especially in Asia Pacific where service excellence is an intrinsic part of the Asian hospitality mindset. With a strong portfolio of more than 120 Sheraton hotels and resorts in this region, we look forward to the brand’s continual growth, cementing Sheraton as the global hotel brand of choice,” highlighted Mike Fulkerson, vice president – brand and marketing, Asia Pacific, Marriott International.
Marriott’s most global brand, spanning 450 hotels across 75 countries, has partnered with Venables Bell & Partners to create the campaign. The advertising campaign will kick off in Asia Pacific from early May across China, Australia, India, Hong Kong and Japan.
The Go Beyond platform starts on property where over 100,000 Sheraton associates will go through training programmes. Individual hotels will also undergo new transformations from room designs to modern touch points that carry through check-in to check-out, a more focused food and beverage programme and new, infused energy at Sheraton Clubs.
On May 2, Sheraton will unveil a series of videos featuring Major League Baseball legends who will speak to how people have gone beyond for them and the impact they had on their lives.