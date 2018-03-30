Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore launches interactive play space for kids

Recently, Buds by Shangri-La officially opened at the first floor of Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s newly rejuvenated Tower Wing. An interactive indoor and outdoor play space spanning 2,150 square metres in total, Buds by Shangri-La features specially curated installations to take younger guests on a journey of discovery through four key narratives: embracing nature, adventure, camaraderie and independence.
Themed activity spaces encourage more fun learning: Muddy, for budding artists who like to make a splash; Stage, a music studio for young performers; Bake, a fully equipped cooking classroom for children and parents; and an interactive Party Room for celebrations. Children under four years old will enjoy the specially designed Toddler Zone inside Buds, with swings and slides, a piano floor, and soft wall buttons that produce animal sounds, a ball pit and vintage kiddie rides.
Parents can relax at the Recharge café beside the Buds entrance and are assured of convenience and peace of mind with the use of radio-frequency identification (RFID) wristbands for children and natural organic materials. There is also a nursing room for mothers adjacent to Buds’ entrance. The fun extends outdoors, where kids can play make-believe inside a giant pirate ship structure offering challenging climbs and slides, and a water play zone with splash pads.
Families can also enjoy the free-form outdoor swimming pool located in the centre of the hotel property, with its wading area and jet fountain, and delight in exploring the hotel’s luxurious sanctuary of lush gardens spanning 40,500 square metres.
“The Shangri-La luxury family experience complements the public perception of the brand as a leading business hotel,” said Cetin Sekercioglu, executive vice president of Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts. “Shangri-La’s hallmark of hospitality from the heart provides further depth and inspiring experiences for the entire family through the four pillars of encouraging fun, peace of mind, family time and learning through play.”
With the opening of Buds by Shangri-La, Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore strengthens its luxury family experience – integrating accommodations, child-friendly services and an interactive play area for children who are both hotel and non-hotel guests, to learn through play in a creative, self-directed and experiential environment and bond with their parents.