Home / Serena Hotels wins seven titles at World Travel Awards

Serena Hotels wins seven titles at World Travel Awards

By FHW Staff-Mumbai on October 13, 2017
serena-wta

Serena Hotels has bagged seven awards, including category titles of Leading Hotel Brand in four East African countries at the Africa edition of the 2017 World Travel Awards held in Kigali, Rwanda. The World Travel Awards recognises commitment to excellence across all sectors of the global tourism and travel industry. Serena Hotels clinched the following awards:

  • Mozambique’s Leading Hotel Brand 2017: Polana Serena Hotel
  • Mozambique’s Leading Hotel Suite 2017: Presidential Suite at Polana Serena Hotel
  • Rwanda’s Leading Hotel 2017: Kigali Serena Hotel
  • Rwanda’s Leading Hotel Suite 2017: Presidential Suite at Kigali Serena Hotel
  • Uganda’s Leading Hotel 2017: Kampala Serena Hotel-a member of the Leading Hotels of the World
  • Uganda’s Leading Hotel Suite 2017: Presidential Suite at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa
  • Zanzibar Leading Hotel 2017: Zanzibar Serena Hotel

Mahmud Jan Mohamed, managing director, Serena Hotels, Africa, remarked, “We are honoured to be recognised for these awards which demonstrate the level to which our guests and partners uphold our brand. We attribute our win to our unwavering commitment to meet the needs of our guests by offering exceptional experiences through quality product and services and through the outstanding commitment of our staff. We would like to extend our gratitude to our partners, business suppliers and our staff.”

Mara Serena Safari Lodge (MSSL) has been nominated on a global scale for the World’s Leading Safari Resort at the 24th World Travel Awards 2017.

Please Wait while comments are loading...