Serena Hotels wins seven titles at World Travel Awards

Serena Hotels has bagged seven awards, including category titles of Leading Hotel Brand in four East African countries at the Africa edition of the 2017 World Travel Awards held in Kigali, Rwanda. The World Travel Awards recognises commitment to excellence across all sectors of the global tourism and travel industry. Serena Hotels clinched the following awards:
Mahmud Jan Mohamed, managing director, Serena Hotels, Africa, remarked, “We are honoured to be recognised for these awards which demonstrate the level to which our guests and partners uphold our brand. We attribute our win to our unwavering commitment to meet the needs of our guests by offering exceptional experiences through quality product and services and through the outstanding commitment of our staff. We would like to extend our gratitude to our partners, business suppliers and our staff.”
Mara Serena Safari Lodge (MSSL) has been nominated on a global scale for the World’s Leading Safari Resort at the 24th World Travel Awards 2017.