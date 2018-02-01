Scootsy launches ‘Scootsy Express’ for corporates in Mumbai

Scootsy, Mumbai, a hyper-local delivery and discovery app is launching a new service called ‘Scootsy Express’. This service is aimed at catering to Mumbai’s ever-growing corporate segment and will partner with premium restaurants across the city, to offer specially curated set lunch meals.
Mumbai’s popular restaurants like Indigo Delicatessen, NRI, The Bombay Canteen, Smoke House Deli, Ministry of Salads, Kuai Kitchen, D;OH!, Cream Centre and many more have created lunch meals for corporate customers to choose from. From salads and soups, to burgers and sandwiches and 3-course meals, there is something for everyone to indulge in.
These specialized menus will remain exclusive to Scootsy Express and will not be available on the restaurant’s regular menus. Restaurants have specially created pocket friendly menus for Scootsy Express keeping corporate customers in mind.
Sandeep Das, CEO, Scootsy says, “Scootsy aims to provide an end to end customer experience from discovery to delivery. Scootsy has successfully created a virtual marketplace where customers across the city benefit from our logistical networks, as we provide on-point deliveries, making their lives convenient and hassle-free. With the launch of Scootsy express, we aim to offer special meals at reasonable rates from premium restaurants across the city to various corporate employees. Ordering lunch will now get simpler and customers will have more options to choose from.”
Since its inception in August 2015, Scootsy has been widely known for providing deliveries to customers across the city, catering to a wide variety of verticals including food, fashion, books, cosmetics, home décor and SOS essentials.