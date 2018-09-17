Sattviko and TiE Delhi-NCR host Food & Food Services Summit 2018

With the objective of encouraging and preparing Indian F&B brands & startups to enable them to take their brand on a global stage, Sattviko, India’s fastest growing food brand along with TiE Delhi-NCR, a highly rewarded chapter of TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs), hosted the Food & Food Services Summit 2018.
The Summit featured insightful discussions by industry experts and entrepreneurs from the F&B sector and witnessed active participation from foodpreneurs, restaurateurs, industry leaders, investors and startups who discussed the steady growth of the food industry and shed light on the available domestic and global opportunities in the sector.
Prasoon Gupta, co-founder and director, Sattviko in his inaugural speech said, “India is a country, where we have a lot to offer in terms of food – from diversity in flavours to styles of cooking. Now it’s time for India to evolve from being a manufacturing hub and focus more on becoming the Global Hub for brands”.
This was followed by an insightful overview of the food and food services sector by Ankur Bissen, senior VP, Technopak Advisors.
A significant key note address was also delivered by Madhavi Das, CMSO, FSSAI, who said, “It’s a pleasure to be at the Food Summit, for more reasons than one, I think with the Indian food sector growing at the rate it is today, it is extremely exciting to see a number of startups that are coming up in the sector.”
Geetika Dayal, executive director, TiE Delhi-NCR, said, “The turnout and response for this event was impressive and heartening. We are glad to partner with FSSAI and are happy they chose the Summit as a platform of choice to launch their key initiative, Food Innovators Network (FINE). Through the Summit, we are glad to present to food startups and Indian brands – the opportunities, challenges and sheer potential to find a footing in the global market.”
The Summit also encompassed discussions around technologies being utilised in the food and beverage sector, funding opportunities in the sector and lessons learned from India and the world. It also included a session on ‘Building Great Brands in F&B – Made in India’ which was presided by Sattviko’s Ankush, Gaurav Dhawan, head – marketing – agri division, ITC; Dinika Bhatia, founder & CEO, Nutty Gritties; Anuj Rakyan, MD & co-founder, RAW Pressery; Vani Gupta, ex – marketing director, Pepsi, Indian Snack and Manish Goyal, MD, Queens Quinoa among other prominent entrepreneurs excelling in the F&B sector.
The event also saw a session on funding in F&B sector which hosted investors and industry leaders like VS Kannan Sitaram, venture partner, Fireside Ventures; Rabindra B Shrestha, managing partner, Prestellar Ventures; Vikram Upadhyaya, chief mentor & accelerator evangelist, GHV Accelerator and Ajay Muttreja, strategy advisor & mentor (startups) who discussed available and upcoming opportunities in food sector to support India’s sprouting food industry.