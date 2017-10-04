Sarovar Hotels strengthens presence in Bengaluru

Expanding its strong portfolio in southern India, Sarovar Hotels has announced the signing of its latest hotel in Bengaluru, La Marvella Sarovar Premiere. This development marks Sarovar’s strengthening presence in the garden city of the country. La Marvella Sarovar Premiere, Bengaluru – Jayanagar, is Sarovar’s fifth hotel in the city after Davanam Sarovar Portico Suites, RBD Sarovar Portico, Park Plaza and Radha Hometel. The takeover is expected to be completed by the first week of November.
La Marvella Sarovar Premiere is promoted by SVG Exports offering all facilities and services of an upscale five star business hotel located in Jayanagar. Th property has 102 rooms, a multi cuisine restaurant and a lounge bar. An Italian specialty restaurant will soon be introduced to bring a unique culinary experience to guests.
Commenting on the development, Ajay K Bakaya, MD, Sarovar Hotels said, “We are delighted to be signing a deal for yet another hotel in Bengaluru. La Marvella Sarovar Premiere located at a prime destination in the city is ideal for business as well as lesiure travellers. With Bengaluru emerging as one of our key markets, we look forward to further growth and increased traffic contribution from our hotels here. We will continue to focus on our expansion and also strengthen our position as we look to spread farther across South India.”